Rock Band Gets B-52's And More!

This week, PS3/Xbox 360 Rock Band will get "Calling Dr. Love" by Kiss, "We Care A Lot" by Faith No More and "Roam" by the always trendy B52's. I'm so buying my wife a flaming red wig so she can sing Kate Pierson style...but once again, where are our full album downloads?

