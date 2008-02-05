Rock Band Gets B-52's And More!

Who's ready to rock? I said, who's ready to rock?? You guys are so lame. I want lighters in the air.
WHO'S READY TO ROOOOCCCKKK????
This week, PS3/Xbox 360 Rock Band will get "Calling Dr. Love" by Kiss, "We Care A Lot" by Faith No More and "Roam" by the always trendy B52's. I'm so buying my wife a flaming red wig so she can sing Kate Pierson style...but once again, where are our full album downloads?
