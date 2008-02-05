The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rock Band Gets B-52's And More!

pierson.jpgWho's ready to rock? I said, who's ready to rock?? You guys are so lame. I want lighters in the air.

WHO'S READY TO ROOOOCCCKKK????

This week, PS3/Xbox 360 Rock Band will get "Calling Dr. Love" by Kiss, "We Care A Lot" by Faith No More and "Roam" by the always trendy B52's. I'm so buying my wife a flaming red wig so she can sing Kate Pierson style...but once again, where are our full album downloads?

New DLC [Rock Band][image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles