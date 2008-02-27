Rock Band Songs Get Patched

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

What a glorious console age we've entered, when individual tracks from Rock Band get their own patched releases. It's all for the best, though, as they're merely minor fixes that aren't treating game killing bugs, just addressing incorrect meta information. In the case of "Limelight", the new version fixes a sound issue. It's all dry stuff, but here are the tunes that will need a new downloading.

  • "Can't Stand Losing You" by the Police
  • "Roxanne" by the Police
  • "Synchronicity II" by the Police
  • "Police Pack 01" by the Police
  • "Brass in Pocket" by the Pretenders
  • "Limelight" (as made famous) by Rush

The new versions are already up for Xbox 360 types, with PlayStation 3 owners getting their fixed tracks on Thursday. Enjoy!

DLC Patch Notes - 2/26/07 [Rock Band Forums]

