Rockstar "Never" Planned Grand Theft Auto Movie

Rockstar has fired back at this morning's claim that a Grand Theft Auto movie staring Eminem was virtutally a done deal with a major studio in place. Industry paper Variety and a number of other publications were actually gearing up to write about the deal before it fell through. Rockstar V.P. Dan Houser shoots that down, saying there was no movie in the works. According to Houser:

Some movie producers were trying to put something together to entice us to make a movie, as studios and production teams frequently have done in the past. This proposal was no more interesting than the numerous others we receive. We never entertained proceeding with the project... Rockstar was not involved in this project in any way, shape or form... It [a GTA movie]is not something we are currently interested in.

Probably smart of Rockstar to tread carefully with Hollywood. You've seen what they've done to other games, right?

