Rockstar Resigned To GTAIV Controversy

Rockstar and controversy? Old, close friends. The kind who are so close they can spend hours in each other's company and not say a word, they're that comfortable. So it won't be too much of a stretch for them to spend some more time together, then, what with GTAIV's launch on the horizon. Rockstar founder Dan Houser is psyched:

I expect [tabloid controversy]because we've had so much of it in the past. I wish people would treat video games the same as other media. They seem to not want to do that for reasons that I don't understand. It's a convenient enemy for people.

Don't understand? Not to nit-pick, but other media don't let you be the one to kill cops and hookers for fun. And if they did, other media would probably do a better job of defending/explaining/justifying the decision to include that than Rockstar do. But hey, what do I know.

Rockstar: 'GTA IV will send tabloids mad' [MCV]