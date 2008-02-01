Rockstar Resigned To GTAIV Controversy

Rockstar and controversy? Old, close friends. The kind who are so close they can spend hours in each other's company and not say a word, they're that comfortable. So it won't be too much of a stretch for them to spend some more time together, then, what with GTAIV's launch on the horizon. Rockstar founder Dan Houser is psyched:
I expect [tabloid controversy]because we've had so much of it in the past. I wish people would treat video games the same as other media. They seem to not want to do that for reasons that I don't understand. It's a convenient enemy for people.
Don't understand? Not to nit-pick, but other media don't let you be the one to kill cops and hookers for fun. And if they did, other media would probably do a better job of defending/explaining/justifying the decision to include that than Rockstar do. But hey, what do I know.
Rockstar: 'GTA IV will send tabloids mad' [MCV]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink