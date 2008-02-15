The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Roger Federer Is A Dick. We know you're ranked number one in the world right now, Roger, but showing up to a match attempting to play tennis with a Wii controller just smacks of cockiness. Maybe Federer's just that good at Wii Sports and real-life tennis, but I can't imagine playing as him in Virtua Tennis ever again. We hope the respected journalists at The Onion Sports call him out on this.

Roger Federer Shows Up On Court With Wii Controller [The Onion]

