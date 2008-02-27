Romeo and Juliet, The Cell Phone Platformer...?

For never was a cell phone game of more woe

Than this of Juliet and her Romeo.

Shakespeare is a dramatic gold mine. It's not surprising that his plays continue to be remade into movies. But games? Apparently! Developer Ojom is churning out a platformer based on Romeo and Juliet called, un-huh, Romeo and Juliet. Players are Romeo, who has to rescue Juliet from a castle where she's imprisoned and then escape with her. There are traps and enemies that Romeo, o Romeo, must deal with — just unlike in the play. No idea if the game culminates with Romeo and Juliet killing themselves. No idea why it was made. To amuse us, perhaps!

