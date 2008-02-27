Romeo and Juliet, The Cell Phone Platformer...?

For never was a cell phone game of more woe
Than this of Juliet and her Romeo.
Shakespeare is a dramatic gold mine. It's not surprising that his plays continue to be remade into movies. But games? Apparently! Developer Ojom is churning out a platformer based on Romeo and Juliet called, un-huh, Romeo and Juliet. Players are Romeo, who has to rescue Juliet from a castle where she's imprisoned and then escape with her. There are traps and enemies that Romeo, o Romeo, must deal with — just unlike in the play. No idea if the game culminates with Romeo and Juliet killing themselves. No idea why it was made. To amuse us, perhaps!
Star-Crossed Mobile Game [Pocket Gamer]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink