R-Type Tactics Officially Coming Stateside In May

Atlus USA made it official today—R-Type Command (née R-Type Tactics) will be coming to North American PSPs on May 6. The Japanese shooter series makes its first foray into the world of turn-based strategy, bringing with it multiplayer action via Ad Hoc wireless that will let you play as the Bydo for the first time. Neat. R-Type Command is, indeed, unfortunately saddled with a higher-end PSP price at $US 39.99, which will probably further limit its acceptance beyond ultra-hardcore R-Type fans.

More details, if you're not turned off by the whole thing, right after this.

Atlus Wages Interstellar Tactical War With R-Type® Command For PlayStation® Portable

The Legendary Franchise is Reborn this May 6th

IRVINE, CA - FEBRUARY 13, 2008 - Atlus U.S.A., Inc. today announced that R-Type Command, a bold new turn-based strategy entry in the long-celebrated series of side-scrolling shooters, is coming exclusively to the PlayStation Portable. R-Type Command hits store shelves May 6th with an MSRP of $39.99.

For more on R-Type Command, please visit the official website: http://www.atlus.com/r-type/

About R-Type Command

In a desperate war against the mysterious alien race known as the Bydo, humanity sends wave after wave of fighters into Bydo space - none of which are ever heard from again. Mankind's main hope now resides with a lone commander, sent to lead a small armada on a perilous mission into the heart of the Bydo Empire. Low on fuel and forced to scavenge resources and equipment from his surroundings, the commander must use all his cunning and wits if he hopes to succeed, let alone make it home alive.

Key Features:

- R-Type reborn - The highly acclaimed franchise moves into the strategy genre with exciting tactical gameplay!

- Control the Bydo forces - For the first time in the series, take command of the Bydo forces as they launch their assault on Earth!

- Intense strategy gameplay - With nearly 100 different units at your disposal, it's up to you to choose the best fleet for battle. Upgrade your existing units or purchase new ones!

- Head-to-head local multiplayer - With the PSP wireless communication feature, play against a friend in Wireless Ad Hoc mode for a one-on-one strategy battle!

R-Type Command has been rated E10+ (Everyone 10 and older) with Animated Blood and Mild Fantasy Violence by the ESRB.

About Atlus U.S.A., Inc.

Located in Irvine, California and founded in 1991, Atlus U.S.A., Inc. is a publisher of compelling video games for a variety of platforms, including Nintendo DS, PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system, Wii, Xbox 360®, and PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system. The Atlus library of critically acclaimed video games includes Odin Sphere, Trauma Center series, and the Shin Megami Tensei series. For more information, visit http://www.atlus.com.

©2008 IREM SOFTWARE ENGINEERING INC. All rights reserved. Licensed to and published by Atlus U.S.A., Inc. "PlayStation", "PS" Family logo and "PSP" are registered trademarks of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. Memory Stick DuoTM may be required (sold separately).