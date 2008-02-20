Rubbish At Alone In The Dark? Skip The Hard Bits

In an interview with OXM, Alone In The Dark producer Nour Polloni has explained that the game's coming bundled with a feature that should help out anyone who suffers from stubby thumbs. If you find yourself stuck on a particular part of the game and are getting sick of replaying it, the game will let you skip straight past it:

We want everybody to be able to finish our game, so one of the other new features we've added is the ability to skip sections using a DVD-style menu if you get stuck.

Only downside is that it'll cost you possible achievement points, but then if you're the type of person who's going to skip on gameplay just to get past a tough bit you probably don't give a flying duck about your gamerscore, either.

Alone In The Dark Q&A [OXM]