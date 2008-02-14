Rumour: Pandemic's LOTR Will Be Battlefield-Esque

Yesterday Luke brought you news, via Electronic Arts' analyst meeting, that Pandemic was working on a new Lord of the Rings game.

But at the time that's all we knew. Luke opined that maybe it was something tied to their ability to create games like Mercenaries that deal with destruction in a sandbox environment or that, perhaps, it would be a game that, like Star Wars Battlefront, is all about combat and action over large areas. Close, very close, according to our sources.

We hear that Pandemic's Lord of the Rings will put a Battlefield competitive first-person shooter spin (with mounts) on the beloved fantasy tale and personally, I couldn't be more happy about it. I'd love to mix things up in a rolling war with magic, swords and bows. Dark Messiah almost got it, but in the end somehow missed the mark. Let's see if Pandemic can do better.

When reached for comment Pandemic only said that they'd like to talk more about their upcoming Lord of the Rings title, but that now isn't quite the time.