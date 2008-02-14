Rumour: Pandemic's LOTR Will Be Battlefield-Esque

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Yesterday Luke brought you news, via Electronic Arts' analyst meeting, that Pandemic was working on a new Lord of the Rings game.

But at the time that's all we knew. Luke opined that maybe it was something tied to their ability to create games like Mercenaries that deal with destruction in a sandbox environment or that, perhaps, it would be a game that, like Star Wars Battlefront, is all about combat and action over large areas. Close, very close, according to our sources.

We hear that Pandemic's Lord of the Rings will put a Battlefield competitive first-person shooter spin (with mounts) on the beloved fantasy tale and personally, I couldn't be more happy about it. I'd love to mix things up in a rolling war with magic, swords and bows. Dark Messiah almost got it, but in the end somehow missed the mark. Let's see if Pandemic can do better.

When reached for comment Pandemic only said that they'd like to talk more about their upcoming Lord of the Rings title, but that now isn't quite the time.

Comments

  • Retort Guest

    It will be interesting to see if they can get this out before Project Offset. Sure, the LotR license will pull in the fan boys, but by the looks of Offset, Pandemic will need a solid game to compete.

    0
  • antwandemarco @Anton Donohoe-Marques

    Relive the glory! Immerse yourself in the fully licensed world! Play the battle of helms deep with a limit of err, 32 players...

    0

