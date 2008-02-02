The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Rumour: PlayStation 3 Getting Slimmed Down

ps3_slim_rumor.jpgAccording to UK tech mag T3, Sony may be planning for a thinner and lighter PlayStation 3, one in the vein of the PSone and slimline PlayStation 2. The rumoured hardware update, which T3 says is sourced from "a particularly well-informed insider" who spoke of the revision at CES, is speculated to arrive in autumn of this year. T3's facts on the matter appear to be nil, with a "no comment" from Sony helping to clarify nothing. Mock-ups of the rumoured device have been created by T3 and published online.

While a tinier PS3 would be maybe attractive to some—the thing currently weighs in at a bulky 11 pounds—the arrival of such a revision this early makes almost no sense. The PlayStation took almost six years before it was given such a redesign and the PlayStation 2 trimmed down a good four years after its launch, both after reaching massive install base figures. To introduce new manufacturing processes 18 months in, while components are still being cost reduced to edge hardware closer to profitability, seems counterproductive to bleeding money on the thing.

In other words, we're not buying it.

A Sony source tells us they've never heard of it and while that doesn't mean it doesn't exist, it seems unlikely. At least for now.

New Playstation 3 this autumn? [T3]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles