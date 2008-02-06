Rumour: Rock Band European Release May Creep To September

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Our friends across the Atlantic may want to drum up some patience, as a source close to EA tells us that the good news that Europe finally has a release window for Rock Band may come with a dash of bad. While Electronic Arts execs pointed to a April to June time frame for the group rhythm game, Xbox 360 owners may be the only ones rocking out this summer.

While the 360 version of Rock Band is planned for a May ship date, we heard talk that the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and Wii versions will all ship sometime in September across the pond, a fact that we've yet to confirm with EA. We've contacted folks at MTV and EA UK for clarification, so consider it rumour for now and stay tuned.

Comments

  • kmo Guest

    That is the biggest load of shit ive ever heard in my life, how the fuck can they justify a delay of a year in this day and age?

    Typical EA, worst game company ever.

    0
  • Matt Buckner Guest

    Save yourself the agony of waiting to play the best music game and import! I have a PS3 and ordered the game off ebay. Most ppl are charging ridiculous prices for postage, but every now and then you can get lucky and find a reasonably priced bundle. Or do what I did and purchase the items separately. I got the game, microphone and drumkit delivered to my door for about $250AUD. I then bought a guitar for about 100bucks. $350 isn't bad for a game that will most likely be in the $300-400 price range when it finally releases.

    0

