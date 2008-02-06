Rumour: Rock Band European Release May Creep To September

Our friends across the Atlantic may want to drum up some patience, as a source close to EA tells us that the good news that Europe finally has a release window for Rock Band may come with a dash of bad. While Electronic Arts execs pointed to a April to June time frame for the group rhythm game, Xbox 360 owners may be the only ones rocking out this summer.

While the 360 version of Rock Band is planned for a May ship date, we heard talk that the PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and Wii versions will all ship sometime in September across the pond, a fact that we've yet to confirm with EA. We've contacted folks at MTV and EA UK for clarification, so consider it rumour for now and stay tuned.