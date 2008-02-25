Hooray! Put on those smiles, Ban Monday has finally arrived! While we don't have any problem banning on regular days, we turn up the Ban Hammer sensitivity to MAXIMUM on Ban Monday. For those who don't know, here's how it's gonna go down: Send us the commenter page for anyone that should get the axe. No, wait. Send it to Witzbold! That's his job. You can put in your request at commentsATkotakuDOTcom. No ban gloating. Gloating leads to Ban Hammer backfire, which could cause you to get the boot. And that would be very embarrassing. We'll be back to normal on Tuesday, lighter, faster and better. Hope to see you on the other side.
Run For The Hills, Ban Monday Blood Letting Begins
