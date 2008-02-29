Sam And Max - Sometimes The Paranoid Are Right

Just because you're paranoid doesn't mean they aren't out to get you. This is a lesson the manic proprietor of Bosco's Inconvenience store learns in the latest episode of Telltale Games' episodic adventure series Sam and Max, Chariots of the Dogs. Due out March 13th on the GameTap service and a day later via Telltale's website, the puppy and rabbit-thing duo will be tasked with finding their friend, though with the prices he charges they'd probably be better off ransacking his store and calling it a day.