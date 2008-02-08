Sam And Max Back In Print

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Telltale games is now taking preorders for the reprint edition of Sam and Max Surfin' the Highway, the 1995 paperback collection of Steve Purcell's comics that - alongside the 1993 LucasArts adventure - launched a failed cartoon and eventually led to the episodic adventures we know and love today. The book contains all of the original material plus 25 pages of extra content, including promotional material for the upcoming DVD release of the animated series! The book comes in two flavors: a $US 19.99 paperback shipping at the end of this month and a $US 49.99 limited-edition hardback signed and dated by Steve Purcell due out in the Spring. Order before the 29th of this month and you'll get a code good for a free copy of Sam & Max: Ice Station Santa, the first episode of Season 2 of Telltale's adventure series. Having an extremely dog-eared copy of the original in a place of honor on my bookshelf, I cannot recommend Surfin' the Highway enough. Go buy now.

Sam & Max Surfin' the Highway Preorder Page [The Telltale Store]

