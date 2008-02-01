If you aren't sold on Telltale Games episodic adventures of Steve Purcell's Sam and Max now that they're nearly three episodes into Season Two, I don't know what to say to you other than shirtless raver vampire with pierced nipples. This is the trailer for episode 3 of Season 2, Night of the Raving Dead, and as always the team at Telltale have managed to deliver a trailer almost as entertaining as playing the game itself. The old-timey black and white with German-language title boards grabs you, and Max shaking his little rabbit-thing ass towards the end reels you in. Look for Night of the Raving Dead for free on GameTap come February 12th, or for not-free at Telltale's website a day later. I leave you with this thought - would a vampire's healing factor reject piercings?
Sam And Max Versus The Nipple Ring Vampire
