A shakycam vid of some German dudes playing Samba Di Amigo on the Wii has turned up. And...hrm. Look, maybe it's on easy. Maybe the guy's never played it before in his life. Maybe the light from the windows was interfering with the Wii Remote, maybe the lovely Sega handler hadn't explained things properly to him or maybe it just looks so cold and lifeless because they're, well, German. Those are all things to consider. Because if you watch this without considering them, you may be a little underwhelmed.
SEGA Gamersday: Wii Insider Coverage [Wii Insider, via Go Nintendo]
Samba Di Amigo: Shakycam
