Samurai Movers

Oh Granny. Somehow, all her furniture's ended up outside her house! Outside and near the catapult. Guess you're going to have to do to get it all back inside. Did I mention there's a catapult? One click starts it swinging, another releases the furniture. That pic above? Total accident. I swear.
Samurai Movers [via IndieGames]

