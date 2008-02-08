Oh Granny. Somehow, all her furniture's ended up outside her house! Outside and near the catapult. Guess you're going to have to do to get it all back inside. Did I mention there's a catapult? One click starts it swinging, another releases the furniture. That pic above? Total accident. I swear.
Samurai Movers [via IndieGames]
Oh Granny. Somehow, all her furniture's ended up outside her house! Outside and near the catapult. Guess you're going to have to do to get it all back inside. Did I mention there's a catapult? One click starts it swinging, another releases the furniture. That pic above? Total accident. I swear.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink