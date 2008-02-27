SCEA Hires Three New Execs

Looks like Sony's doing a little bit of a reshuffling song-and-dance, as Sony Computer Entertainment America welcomes three new executives to its team. Robert Dyer, Ian Jackson, and Sally Buchanan have all been brought on to help head up SCEA, reporting directly to the SCEA President and CEO himself, Jack Tretton. Dyer will be assuming the position of Senior Vice President, Public Relations, replacing Riley Russell, who will now be Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.
Following so far?
Ian Jackson will be taking over duties as Vice President, Sales. Currently, Phil Rosenberg is listed on the SCEA corporate website as Vice President of Sales and Business Development, no word yet on whether his responsibilities are being split, or if he's headed off somewhere else.
Finally, Sally Buchanan has been appointed Vice President, Human Resources, a title that isn't currently listed on the SCEA website. Lots of executive changes going on in the Sony camp right now, what with the Phil Harrison resigning from his position at SCEE WWS, it will be interesting to see if any other changes are happening up top at Sony in the near future.
SONY COMPUTER ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM WITH APPOINTMENTS OF THREE INDUSTRY VETERANS TO KEY MANAGEMENT ROLES
Appointments Include Industry Veterans Robert Dyer to Senior Vice-President, Publisher Relations, Ian Jackson to Vice-President, Sales and Sally Buchanan to Vice-President, Human Resources
FOSTER CITY, Calif., February 25, 2008 - Sony Computer Entertainment America (SCEA) today announced the executive appointments of Robert Dyer to Senior Vice President, Publisher Relations, Ian Jackson to Vice President, Sales and Sally Buchanan to Vice President, Human Resources. Buchanan, Dyer and Jackson, who bring nearly 50 years of combined industry experience, will add further depth and experience to an already stellar executive team. These three key positions, which take effect in March and April 2008 and report directly to SCEA President and CEO Jack Tretton, will help further lead the company's efforts in sales, merchandising, cooperative marketing, recruiting and publisher relations.
"Rob Dyer, Ian Jackson and Sally Buchanan's proven records of strategic leadership and innovation, combined with their extensive industry experience re-enforce their new roles as a great fit for our organization," said Jack Tretton, president and CEO, SCEA. "These three appointments augment an already strong executive staff at SCEA and provide the company with additional leadership to focus on key relationships with some of the most important constituencies, our publishing partners, retail community, and internal employees, as we continue to build on the momentum generated in early 2008 by the PlayStation family of products."
Dyer will be responsible for executing the strategy and vision for SCEA's industry partnerships with external developers and publishers as well as oversee strategic co-marketing programs. Dyer, who has more than two decades of senior leadership experience in the game and entertainment industry, joins SCEA from Crave Entertainment Group, where he served as President and COO since 2004, and helped to direct the game and publishing company to secure more than $300 million in revenue in 2007. Prior to joining Crave Entertainment Group, Dyer managed all areas of operations as President of Eidos Interactive and Crystal Dynamics, two of the industry's leading developers and publishers of entertainment software.
With Dyer's appointment, Riley Russell will move into a more focused position as Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development including the additional responsibility of managing licensee relations for first-party intellectual properties.
Jackson will oversee strategic sales and promotional initiatives across all PlayStation platforms in North America. Bringing extensive sales and marketing experience from some of the largest digital entertainment companies in the industry, Jackson most recently held the role of Managing Director for Sony Computer Entertainment Canada and was responsible for maintaining the company's leadership position in the Canadian market. Previously, Jackson also held strategic sales and marketing positions at Electronic Arts, Panasonic and Microsoft where he worked closely with retailers, distributors and channel partners to execute product launches and sales activities. To build on the strong management team already in place for SCE Canada, Steve Turvey will replace Jackson as General Manager.
Buchanan, who has been with SCEA since 1994, will oversee the strategic Human Resources initiatives including career planning, leadership development, succession planning and talent acquisition, and retention strategies for SCEA. Prior to joining SCEA, Buchanan held varying roles in Human Resources within the technology and staffing industries.
