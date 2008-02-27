SCEA Hires Three New Execs

Looks like Sony's doing a little bit of a reshuffling song-and-dance, as Sony Computer Entertainment America welcomes three new executives to its team. Robert Dyer, Ian Jackson, and Sally Buchanan have all been brought on to help head up SCEA, reporting directly to the SCEA President and CEO himself, Jack Tretton. Dyer will be assuming the position of Senior Vice President, Public Relations, replacing Riley Russell, who will now be Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.

Following so far?

Ian Jackson will be taking over duties as Vice President, Sales. Currently, Phil Rosenberg is listed on the SCEA corporate website as Vice President of Sales and Business Development, no word yet on whether his responsibilities are being split, or if he's headed off somewhere else.

Finally, Sally Buchanan has been appointed Vice President, Human Resources, a title that isn't currently listed on the SCEA website. Lots of executive changes going on in the Sony camp right now, what with the Phil Harrison resigning from his position at SCEE WWS, it will be interesting to see if any other changes are happening up top at Sony in the near future.