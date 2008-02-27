Score An Xbox LIVE Gold Membership For $US 38.75

Here's a quick heads up if you'd like to save some cash. While you can usually snag an Xbox LIVE Gold membership for under the retail $US 50 price, Buy.com is offering them for just $US 38.75. Oh, but there's like $US 5 in shipping, you say? Nope. Free shipping. Did you get that? Free shipping!!!

At this price, Xbox LIVE is just about $US 3/month. So low that's it's pretty damn tough to complain about Microsoft charging for the privilege of online fun...but don't you get any ideas, Sony.

