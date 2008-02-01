Screw Madden, Let Tecmo Bowl Decide The Super Bowl Winner

Lots of talk today of how Madden simulated the Super Bowl. Had the Pats winning 38-30. Does anyone really care? Course you don't. Because, like me, you were waiting for the real decider to take place: Super Bowl XLII, Tecmo Bowl-style. Using updated player rosters (via a ROM), the ArmchairGM put the Pats and the Giants to the ultimate predictive test, with the Patriots running out deserving 24-21 winners. Hit the link below for highlights footage and a full, quarter-by-quarter rundown.
Tecmo-ising The Super Bowl [ArmchairGM]
