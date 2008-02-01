Screw Madden, Let Tecmo Bowl Decide The Super Bowl Winner

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

tecmo.jpg Lots of talk today of how Madden simulated the Super Bowl. Had the Pats winning 38-30. Does anyone really care? Course you don't. Because, like me, you were waiting for the real decider to take place: Super Bowl XLII, Tecmo Bowl-style. Using updated player rosters (via a ROM), the ArmchairGM put the Pats and the Giants to the ultimate predictive test, with the Patriots running out deserving 24-21 winners. Hit the link below for highlights footage and a full, quarter-by-quarter rundown.
