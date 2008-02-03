Sealed Chrono Trigger Fetching a High Price on eBay

How much is a really good old game worth to you? What if it was still in it's original shrink wrap? According to eBay, the right game can be worth quite a bit to the right people. A seller is currently hosting an auction for a sealed copy of Chrono Trigger for the Super Nintendo that has shot up to an amazing $US 420.55. With thirty bidders and a day and a half still left to place bids, something tells me it will go even higher. My question is, what will the winner do with their expensive prize? Will they open it and play with it or will it become a pricey knick-knack that will take up shelf space and no doubt garner the envy of hardcore Chrono Trigger fans.

[via GoNintendo]