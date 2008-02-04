Sealed Copy of Chrono Trigger Auction Closes at Over 1k

The auction for the sealed copy of Chrono Trigger I wrote about yesterday has closed and the coveted game went or a whopping $US 1,217. The winning bidder will be a bit poorer but will have one hell of a piece of game history in their hands. If your itching to drop a load of money on a sealed NES game and missed out on this one, you can still get a bid in on this copy of MegaMan X2. Opening bid is $US 1,000. I'm truly amazed... I guess it's true that things are ultimately worth whatever someone will pay for them.