The auction for the sealed copy of Chrono Trigger I wrote about yesterday has closed and the coveted game went or a whopping $US 1,217. The winning bidder will be a bit poorer but will have one hell of a piece of game history in their hands. If your itching to drop a load of money on a sealed NES game and missed out on this one, you can still get a bid in on this copy of MegaMan X2. Opening bid is $US 1,000. I'm truly amazed... I guess it's true that things are ultimately worth whatever someone will pay for them.
Sealed Copy of Chrono Trigger Auction Closes at Over 1k
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Makes me think I might just buy a sealed copy of Mario Galaxy ad keep it for 15 years, could make a nice buck out of it :D
Wouldn't mind that copy of Megaman though...