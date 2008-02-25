Secret Agent Clank Cinema and Gameplay



I am always glad to hear another Ratchet and Clank is coming down the pike. I loved Size Matters and still think it's one of the best looking games on the PSP. Hopefully, this one can live up to it.

This time around, Clank gets the titular role as he sets out to rescue his good friend Ratchet from his fate in prison. What did Ratchet do to land in such hot water? Watch and find out! Make the jump for a little bit of gameplay as well.