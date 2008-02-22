See Death Animations Reinacted by Living People

That's right, it's let's-make-art-by-pretending-to-be-dead time! Boing Boing tv checks out artist Brody Condon's work "Performance Modification" at the Machine Project in LA. As we previously posted, his piece has ten performers in armor performing slo-mo movements based on computer game death animations. Love the chain metal! Death Knights in Slow Motion [Boing Boing TV]
Comments
Wow, that was so bad, boring and pointless that I want Boing Boing to give me my three minutes back.