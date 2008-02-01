SEGA Brings The Skimpy Maid Outfits

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

5497756.jpg Saucy! That's not just any old maid outfit. It's a UFO Catcher prize from SEGA! The prize is a maid costume that Mikuru Asahina from anime Haruhi Suzumiya that Mikuru wears while making and serving tea at her school club. The costume is actually slightly different from the one Mikuru wears, and it looks shameful — like you'd find in an adult novelty shop. The prize doesn't include the salmon colored undershirt, the wig or the faceless mannequin. No mannequin, can you believe it?! The nerve!
