Sega Drops Details On Aliens: Colonial Marines

They had us at "Alien-based FPS", but Sega and Gearbox decided to go the extra mile and deliver some details on their upcoming Aliens: Colonial Marines title, heading to the PC, Xbox 360, and PS3 late this year. The squad-based game puts you in the shoes of a United States Colonial Marine, part of a squad that must face an alien assault unlike anything the world has ever seen. The story is written by writers Bradley Thompson and David Weddle, perhaps best known for co-writing scripts for episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Battlestar Galactica. Players will engage in squad-based combat with classic Aliens weaponry like flamethrowers and pulse rifles through environments both old and new, including the abandoned interior of the Sulaco - the ship the marines used in Aliens. The game includes a standard single player mode along with four player co-op, allowing players to team up to make things a bit less terrifying. It sounds to me like the Aliens version of Star Wars: Republic Commando, and seeing how that's my favorite non-KotOR Star Wars game of all time, that is a good thing. Hit the jump for more details!

SEGA Reveals Details Of Upcoming Aliens: Colonial MarinesTM Video Game

First-Person Shooter Based on Popular Motion Picture Franchise Coming to Xbox 360®, PLAYSTATION®3, and PC in Late 2008

LONDON AND SAN FRANCISCO (February 21st, 2008) - SEGA Europe Ltd. and SEGA of America, Inc. today revealed details of the highly anticipated squad-based first-person shooter video game, Aliens: Colonial Marines™. Licensed through an exclusive agreement with Twentieth Century Fox Licensing and Merchandising and developed by Gearbox Software, the game will be available on the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system and Windows-based PC in late 2008.

In Aliens: Colonial Marines, players are part of a United States Colonial Marine squad and must prepare to face an alien assault more intense and horrific than ever before. Driven by a compelling and original story penned by renowned writers Bradley Thompson and David Weddle Aliens: Colonial Marines will retain the atmospheric look and feel of the original films while leveraging next-generation technology to create an entirely new interactive Aliens experience.

Packing classic Aliens weaponry ranging from pulse rifles to flamethrowers as well as brand-new equipment and skills all within a squad-based combat system, players will become an elite United States Colonial Marine. Featuring claustrophobic environments, a brooding soundtrack, and a multitude of surprises and shocks, players will battle against menacing alien hordes in strikingly detailed levels that include the stark interiors of the abandoned Sulaco and unique environments created specifically for the game.

Aliens: Colonial Marines will feature a story driven single-player mode and an all-new four player co-op mode allowing players to share the chilling experience with three friends. In co-op mode, each player will assume the persona of a Colonial Marine and have a distinct role to play in the completion of every mission. Additionally, more multiplayer modes will be revealed later in the year that will complete the Aliens video game experience.

Since its 1979 debut, Alien and its three sequels have grossed more than $US 557 million worldwide, garnering numerous awards, including two Academy Awards®.