Remember that beautiful trailer for Sega's Japanese tactical RPG Valkyrie of the Battlefield (Senjou no Valkyria) we were all drooling over back in September? Come this Autumn we'll be doing far more than drooling, as Sega announces the rechristened Valkyria Chronicles for the North American and European PlayStation 3. The game tells the story of a hero named Welkin and the members of the Federation's 7th Platoon, as they struggle to stop the evil Empire from taking over a small neutral country. The game's stunning graphics are courtesy of the Sega -developed CANVAS engine, which simulates a watercolour painting in motion. As for gameplay, the game uses a new battle mechanic called BLiTZ, which allows players to move around the map and attack enemies using real-time controls. If the game plays as amazing as it looks, the PS3 might have one hell of an exclusive come this Fall.
Sega Marches Valkyria Chronicles Westward
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink