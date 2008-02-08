The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sega Superstar Tennis Won't Take Wii Online

With all those SEGA characters like Ulala, Sonic, Amigo and Alex Kidd, you'd think that Sega Superstars Tennis isn't missing anything. It is: Online! The Sumo Digital developed Wii tennis title "doesn't have any online play to speak of" says IGN after getting hands-on with the title. The Xbox 360 and PS3 versions, however, do have online play. And if that's not enough of a kick in the pants, the motion controls are not "particularly responsive." Insert sad face.
Superstars Tennis Hands-on [IGN via Infendo][Pic]

