Sega Superstar Tennis Won't Take Wii Online

With all those SEGA characters like Ulala, Sonic, Amigo and Alex Kidd, you'd think that Sega Superstars Tennis isn't missing anything. It is: Online! The Sumo Digital developed Wii tennis title "doesn't have any online play to speak of" says IGN after getting hands-on with the title. The Xbox 360 and PS3 versions, however, do have online play. And if that's not enough of a kick in the pants, the motion controls are not "particularly responsive." Insert sad face.

