Sega's Toshihiro Nagoshi Eats An Orgasmic Yakuza Dinner

We don't like Toshihiro Nagoshi's games quite as much as we like the man. Sure, Super Monkey Ball and Yakuza (aka Ryu Ga Gotoku) are fantastic Sega franchises, but we're far more impressed with Nagoshi's transition from run of the mill developer to a bronze god bedecked in nothing but gleaming white and leopard print. He's an awesome god.

Nagoshi descended from the heavens and touched down in Tokyo recently to sample the signature dish based on the third Yakuza game, known there as Ryu Ga Gotoku KENZAN! Emphasis Sega's. The menu, appearing at a pair of cafes in the Tokyo area, features a trio of drinks that compliment delicious looking meat-on-stick fare and fresh salads.

For more pictures of Nagoshi eating and drinking, hit up Game Watch's coverage of the Ryu Ga Gotoku KENZAN! PR machine in action.

