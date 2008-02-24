Shanda Introducing NCsoft's Atrix To China

NCsoft's Atrix, a casual online game that NCsoft describes as "a lively action fighting game," is making its way to China after being well received in Korea last year. Shanda has gotten the exclusive license to operate Atrix on the Mainland, part of the alliance between the two Asian giants announced this past November. I wonder if having a 'strategic alliance' will preclude any of the messy and protracted legal battles we've seen between Chinese and Korean companies? You can expect the game to be popping up on PRC PCs in 2009; full press release after the jump.

Shanghai, China - February 19, 2008 - Shanda Interactive Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: SNDA), or Shanda, a leading interactive entertainment media company in China, announced today that it has entered into an agreement for exclusive license with NCsoft Corporation (KSE: 036570.KS), or NCsoft, Korea's leading online game developer and publisher, to operate Atrix in mainland China. Atrix is expected to begin commercial operation in China in early 2009.

Atrix, created and published by NCsoft, is an online casual war game featuring exciting combat and breath-taking scenery. The game began official operation in Korea in June 2007 and has been well received by players.

Atrix is the second game to come out of Shanda's strategic alliance with NCsoft, which was announced in November 2007. At that time, Shanda announced the exclusive license for the highly anticipated MMORPG AION: The Tower of Eternity, which is expected to begin close beta testing in China in the second half of 2008.

"We are pleased to partner with NCsoft to introduce Atrix to China. We expect long-term success from both Atrix and AION, based on our strong integrated platform and expertise as the leading online game operator in China," said Tianqiao Chen, Chairman and CEO of Shanda. "We will continue to work closely with NCsoft to introduce additional high quality and exciting new titles to China."

"We are excited to cooperate with Shanda in Atrix, which marks our entry into casual games in China," said Kim Taek Jin, NCsoft's CEO. "Our strategic partnership with Shanda is an important part of our plan to become a truly international online game company, and we believe it will benefit both companies well into the future."