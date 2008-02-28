Sharp, Hitachi Accused Of Price-Fixing Over DS LCD Screens

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sharp and Hitachi make the small LCD screens used by Nintendo on the DS. They're also in a bit of trouble! Both companies have been raided by Japan's antitrust regulator, after suspicions were raised that the pair have been involved in price-fixing over the handheld's screens. All very unsurprising, considering the popularity of the handheld and Nintendo's reliance on outside companies for the DS's components. None of the parties involved - Sharp, Hitachi, Nintendo or the regulators - have issued a statement regarding the allegations. If they're found guilty, it'll probably result in a lowering of screen prices and a reduction in costs for Nintendo, but if you think that'll also result in a cheaper DS for you, you're kidding yourself.
