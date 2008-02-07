Shift (The Game, Not The Key)

I'm not sure if McWhertor will have qualms with me stealing his "hot flashes" designation, but Shift is a fairy warmer than room temperature flash platformer by Armor Games with a simple mechanic: navigate your way through a level avoiding spikes by jumping and "shifting" at appropriate times. With each level in half black and half white, you choose which path to designate as solid, flipping the level upside down at will...as if you become a shadow. Give it a try if you like flash games, free stuff or hitting the "shift" key.

Shift [FreeGamesNews]