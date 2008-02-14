The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Shinobi, The Skin Flick

SEGA video game Shinobi? Not so risky! Shinobi the adult flick? MAXIMUM RISKY. Rule 34 aside, some unscrupulous individuals have turned SEGA's flagship ninja series into something, well, risqué, substituting shuriken and ninjato for more embarrassing weapons. Like the most recent Shinobi game Nightshade, this Edo-era Shinobi naughty flick features a female lead — several, rather, but in various phases of indignity. The movie stars Ruka Uehara, Shizuku Tsukino, Yuka Satsuki, Shuri Himesaki and Hitomi Hasegawa (all Wiki links). After the jump, we've put the MAXIMUM amount box art as we possibly can!

shinobimr.jpg
Keep in mind the disgraceful links below are TOTALLY NOT SAFE FOR WORK. You've been warned.
Shinobi Skin Flick [NSFW via NSFW Bizarre Japan]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles