The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Should Nintendo Bring Back The "Seal Of Quality"?

seal.jpg As part of their regular analyst roundtable feature, Gamasutra have asked three analysts - Wedbush Morgan's Michael Pachter, Jesse Divnich of The simExchange and Screen Digest's Ed Barton - a question hanging limply from so many of your own lips: Should Nintendo bring back the "Nintendo Seal of Quality"? Divnich says no, because the seal existed to stop piracy, not as an act of quality-control. Pachter says it doesn't matter, because the Wii will keep selling. And Barton, well, he gets a little snooty, saying:

The perception that Wii games need more rigorous standards arises largely from vocal hardcore gamers who cannot, and do not want to, believe that a collection of mini-games is hammering their peccadillo du jour in the marketplace.

Rolleyes.gif. Ed, we're not talking about genres, we're talking about quality. Endless minigame compilations on the Wii would be fine by me, so long as they were good. As it stands, they're not, and once the shine of the console and Wii Sports wears off, it's good games that Wii owners are going to need to keep them from throwing it in the back of the closet.
Analyze This: Should There Be A 'Wii Seal of Quality'? [Gamasutra]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles