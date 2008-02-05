Sid Meier Considering MMO

The man who brought you Civilization, Pirates!, and Railroads! is looking to capture a larger audience - all at once. Speaking to GamersGlobal, the legendary Sid Meier considers the possibility of stepping into the massively multiplayer realm of online gaming.
I enjoy the idea of doing something I haven't done before, so a MMO would fit perfectly, but I really can't say if that would be the next game we do or if it's still a couple of games down the road before we come to that. Because I have new single player games I want to do, as well.
While the rest of the interview mainly deals with the upcoming Civilization Revolution, I found myself stuck musing on what Meier would bring to the MMO genre - other than a giant, persistent-world Civilization, of course. I'd suggest a Pirate MMO, but Flying Lab more or less just released Pirates! Online.
Sid Meier on Civilization Revolution and his next plans [GamersGlobal via EuroGamer]
