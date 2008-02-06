The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Silver PS3 For US? SCEA Have "No Plans"

It's how it always goes down. Japan gets something nobody else gets - in this case a silver PS3 - everyone else wants to know when they get it. So they ask their local guys, and the local guys say they have no idea. Latest example: Sony Computer Entertainment America, who "have no plans for a silver PS3 in North America at this time". Not now. Probably later. Shouldn't come as too big a surprise, that, but at least it'll keep you from chirping "when will we get it?" for another 2-3 months.
SCEA comments on recent Japanese product announcement [IGN]

  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    It looks terrible, why would you want one? To match your "00s"-style silver-grey fridge?

    0

