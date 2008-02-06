Silver PS3 For US? SCEA Have "No Plans"

It's how it always goes down. Japan gets something nobody else gets - in this case a silver PS3 - everyone else wants to know when they get it. So they ask their local guys, and the local guys say they have no idea. Latest example: Sony Computer Entertainment America, who "have no plans for a silver PS3 in North America at this time". Not now. Probably later. Shouldn't come as too big a surprise, that, but at least it'll keep you from chirping "when will we get it?" for another 2-3 months.

