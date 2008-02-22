SimCity Societies Gets Destinations
Comments
This game is absolutely terrible. Do not waste you rtime or money. The Development team who created this should be fired and EA should have to return consumers' money. DO NOT BUY THIS GAME. The game play is pathetic and the senarios are not possible without letting the game run endlessly while you sit and do nothing. Seriously, what a piece of junk.
Could have been a winner, but SC Destinations keeps crashing every thirty minutes. When is EA going to patch up the problem? Such an obvious flaw could not have gone unnoticed so the game was approved for sale and the consumers suffer. Create a patch already!