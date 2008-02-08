Simple 2000: The Hardware Chart

If something looks a bit off to you in this week's Japanese hardware sales chart, your eyes don't deceive you. The unusual appearance of that delicious pie is altered by the rare third place appearance by the Nintendo DS, not the handheld darling this week. It looks like Super Smash Bros. Brawl had a positive effect on Wii sales, driving week-to-week sales up a good 20,000 units, but not pushing it into the stratosphere as some were predicting. Perhaps next week?

For the week of January 28 to February 4, the console war in Japan went down like this.

Wii - 94,473

PSP - 72,528

Nintendo DS - 67,472

PlayStation 3 - 41,796

PlayStation 2 - 12,115

Xbox 360 - 6,060

Media Create Weekly Sales