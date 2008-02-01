Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

Look at the little PSP go! He's all like "I think I can! I think I can! I think I can reach the number one spot in weekly Media Create hardware sales charts again!" Makes you misty-eyed, doesn't it? Too bad his dreams are about to be crushed by the Wii next week, a console that will surely chart higher than third on Super Smash Bros. Brawl sales. Everyone else on the list is pretty much phoning it in this week, with numbers down across the board week-to-week.
- Nintendo DS Lite - 79,370
- PSP - 77,933
- Wii - 74,544
- PlayStation 3 - 34,363
- PlayStation 2 - 11,364
- Xbox 360 - 4,296
Looking at the full Media Create software sale chart, we see one tragedy. Exit DS was nothing short of a bomb for Taito, debuting at #41. Ouch!
Go PSP go!
It's such an underrated machine due to the brilliance of the DS but it still provides quality.
Disgaea, MHF2, Castlevania, MGS etc