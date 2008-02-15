Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

As in the United States, Wii rules the hardware sales roost in Japan. Super Smash Bros. Brawl may be killing it in the software charts, but those figures don't necessarily translate to big hardware boosts which could be due to supply constraints. Numbers were down for every platform but the PSP, which continues to threaten the Wii for the number one spot on Media Create's list. For the week ending February 10, the Japanese console war racked up the following casualties.
- Wii - 81,737
- PSP - 75,912
- Nintendo DS - 60,464
- PlayStation 3 - 23,985
- PlayStation 2 - 11,038
- Xbox 360 - 3,615
