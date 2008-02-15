The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

As in the United States, Wii rules the hardware sales roost in Japan. Super Smash Bros. Brawl may be killing it in the software charts, but those figures don't necessarily translate to big hardware boosts which could be due to supply constraints. Numbers were down for every platform but the PSP, which continues to threaten the Wii for the number one spot on Media Create's list. For the week ending February 10, the Japanese console war racked up the following casualties.

  • Wii - 81,737

  • PSP - 75,912

  • Nintendo DS - 60,464

  • PlayStation 3 - 23,985

  • PlayStation 2 - 11,038

  • Xbox 360 - 3,615

Media Create Weekly Sales

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles