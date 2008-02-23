Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

No shake ups last week in Japan, as the Wii continues to top Media Create sales charts on strong Super Smash Bros. Brawl and Wii Fit sales. The Xbox 360 is unfortunately holding on to nothing but a sliver of the Japanese hardware pie, with figures dropping to lows Microsoft hasn't seen since last fall. The full hardware list for the week of February 11 to 17 is right after this.
- Wii - 78,583
- Nintendo DS - 62,362
- PSP - 59,654
- PlayStation 3 - 17,637
- PlayStation 2 - 11,266
- Xbox 360 - 2,198
