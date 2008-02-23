The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

No shake ups last week in Japan, as the Wii continues to top Media Create sales charts on strong Super Smash Bros. Brawl and Wii Fit sales. The Xbox 360 is unfortunately holding on to nothing but a sliver of the Japanese hardware pie, with figures dropping to lows Microsoft hasn't seen since last fall. The full hardware list for the week of February 11 to 17 is right after this.

  • Wii - 78,583
  • Nintendo DS - 62,362
  • PSP - 59,654
  • PlayStation 3 - 17,637
  • PlayStation 2 - 11,266
  • Xbox 360 - 2,198

Media Create Weekly Sales

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles