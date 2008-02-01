Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

In its sixth week on Japanese store shelves, Wii Fit retains the honor of being the number one selling title in the nation one more time. New releases starting to creep out, yet nothing can knock the Wii balance board off its feet, despite respectable attempts from a few newcomers. With Super Smash Bros. Brawl now on sale in its homeland, we expect next week to tell a different story.
The best selling games for the week of January 21 to 27 in Japan, courtesy of Media Create, are below.
01. Wii Fit (Wii) - 89,000 / 1,283,000
02. World Soccer Winning Eleven: Ubiquitous Evolution 2008 (PSP) - 77,000 / NEW
03. Lucky * Star (PS2) - 72,000 / NEW
04. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (DS) - 50,000 / 140,000
05. Wii Sports (Wii) - 26,000 / 2,714,000
06. Mario Party DS (DS) - 22,000 / 1,581,000
07. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP) - 21,000 / 1,555,000
08. Dorabase: Doraemon Chou Yakyuu Gaiden (DS) - 20,000 / 138,000
09. Yggdra Union (PSP) - 17,000 / NEW
10. Professor Layton and the Devil's Box (DS) - 15,000 / 746,000
11. Final Fantasy IV (DS)
12. Prince of Tennis Driving Smash! Side King (DS)
13. Dragon Quest IV (DS)
14. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Wii)
15. Mario Kart DS (DS)
16. Wii Play (Wii)
17. Super Mario Galaxy (Wii)
18. Professor Layton and the Curious Village (DS)
19. Mario Party 8 (Wii)
20. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS)
21. Powerful Pro Kun Pocket 10 (DS)
22. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (PS3)
23. Zaidan Houjin Nippon Kanji Nouryoku Kentei Kyoukai Koushiki Soft: 250-Mannin no KanKen (DS)
24. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)
25. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS)
26. RuneFactory 2 (DS)
27. Yakuza 2 (PS2)
28. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2008 (PS2)
29. DS Bungaku Zenshuu (DS)
30. My Housekeeping Diary (DS)
