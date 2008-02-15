Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

It's absolutely no surprise that Super Smash Bros. Brawl has already moved over a million copies in Japan, so it won't come as a shock to see it holding strong at number one in its second week. What also makes a bit more sense is the appearance of Family Ski, Namco Bandai's Wii game that's coasting on its support of the Wii balance board. After a poor debut, it reappears on the charts, this time in the top ten.
Not much else is new, outside of another Gundam sequel and a new Death Note title. Also worth noting is Devil May Cry 4 hanging tight in the top ten, but just for the PS3. The Xbox 360 version is already out of the top 30.
01. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii) - 252,000 / 1,071,000
02. Mobile Suit Gundam: Giren no Yabou - Axis no Kyoui (PSP) - 123,000 / NEW
03. Wii Fit (Wii) - 65,000 / 1,421,000
04. Devil May Cry 4 (PS3) - 32,000 / 237,000
05. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (DS) - 26,000 / 200,000
06. Wii Sports (Wii) - 21,000 / 2,759,000
07. L: The Prologue to Death Note: Rasen no Wana (DS) - 20,000 / NEW
08. Family Ski (Wii) - 18,000 / 42,000
09. Tales of Destiny: Director's Cut (PS2) - 17,000 / 133,000
10. Mario Party DS (DS) - 16,000 / 1,617,000
11. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP)
12. Wii Play (Wii)
13. World Soccer Winning Eleven: Ubiquitous Evolution 2008 (PSP)
14. Disgaea 3 (PS3)
15. Mario Kart DS (DS)
16. Assassin's Creed (PS3)
17. Suzumiya Haruhi no Tomadoi (PS2)
18. Professor Layton and The Devil's Box (DS)
19. Dorabase: Doraemon Chou Yakyuu Gaiden (DS)
20. Final Fantasy IV (DS)
21. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS)
22. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)
23. Dragon Quest IV (DS)
24. Super Mario Galaxy (Wii)
25. Mario Party 8 (Wii)
26. Major Wii Throw! Gyro Ball!! (Wii)
27. Houkago Shounen (DS)
28. Nep League DS (DS)
29. Zaidan Houjin Nippon Kanji Nouryoku Kentei Kyoukai Koushiki Soft: 250-Mannin no KanKen (DS)
30. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS)
That's it folks. The top 30 titles courtesy of Media Create for the week of February 4 to th 10. Thanks for checking in.
