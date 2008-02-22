Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Another week, another billion yen for Super Smash Bros. Brawl. The Wii fighter doesn't look like it will be knocked off the top spot of Media Create's Japanese software sales charts any time soon, at least not while folks are snapping up Brawl and Wii Fit so fast.

A handful of new releases made their way onto the charts this past week, most of it Japanese fare that will never make it stateside. The top thirty games for the week of February 11 to 17.

01. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii) - 142,000 / 1,213,000

02. Wii Fit (Wii) - 63,000 / 1,484,000

03. Tokimeki Memorial: Girl's Side 2nd Season (DS) - 56,000 / NEW

04. Poison Pink (PS2) - 53,000 / NEW

05. KimiKiss (ebKore+) (PS2) - 34,000 / NEW

06. Wii Sports (Wii) - 22,000 / 2,781,000

07. Mobile Suit Gundam: Giren no Yabou - Axis no Kyoui (PSP) - 22,000 / 144,000

08. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (DS) - 21,000 / 222,000

09. Devil May Cry 4 (PS3) - 18,000 / 255,000

10. Naruto Shippuuden: Dairansen! Kage Bunsen Emaki (DS) - 17,000 / NEW

11. Digimon Championship (DS)

12. Wii Play (Wii)

13. L: The Prologue to Death Note: Rasen no Wana (DS)

14. Mario Party DS (DS)

15. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP)

16. Family Ski (Wii)

17. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS)

18. Mario Kart DS (DS)

19. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

20. World Soccer Winning Eleven: Ubiquitous Evolution 2008 (PSP)

21. Fist of the North Star: Hokuto Kami Denshoumono no Michi (DS)

22. Tales of Destiny: Director's Cut (PS2)

23. Disgaea 3 (PS3)

24. Professor Layton and The Devil's Box (DS)

25. Assassin's Creed (PS3)

26. Dragon Quest IV (DS)

27. Final Fantasy IV (DS)

28. Super Mario Galaxy (Wii)

29. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS)

30. Zaidan Houjin Nippon Kanji Nouryoku Kentei Kyoukai Koushiki Soft: 250-Mannin no KanKen (DS)

