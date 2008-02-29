The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

It would appear that Super Smash Bros. Brawl adoration hasn't begun to ebb in Nintendo's homeland, with the Wii fighter pushing another 78,000 copies to Japanese consumers last week. It fought off a dozen newcomers to the Media Create chart, including USA and Australia's very own BioShock. So happy to see a homegrown hero move a respectable 18,000 units over there.

Elsewhere in this week's chart, we see that the PlayStation 2 NiGHTS Into Dreams re-release didn't find many fans and that the kids still love themselves some Musou. For the rest of the top thirty for February 18 to 24, make the jump.

01. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii) - 78,000 / 1,291,000
02. Etrian Odyssey II: Shoou no Seihai (DS) - 69,000 / NEW
03. Wii Fit (Wii) - 62,000 / 1,546,000
04. Musou Orochi (PSP) - 47,000 / NEW
05. Harvest Moon: Kira Kira Taiyou to Nakama Tachi (DS) - 45,000 / NEW
06. Winning Eleven Play Maker 2008 (Wii) - 36,000 / NEW
07. Lost Planet: Extreme Condition (PS3) - 23,000 / NEW
08. Bioshock (Xbox 360) - 18,000 / NEW
09. Wii Sports (Wii) - 17,000 / 2,798,000
10. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (DS) - 15,000 / 236,000

11. Family Ski (Wii)
12. Wii Play (Wii)
13. Tokimeki Memorial: Girl's Side 2nd Season (DS)
14. Mario Party DS (DS)
15. Poison Pink (PS2)
16. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP)
17. Pachinko Kamen Rider: Shocker Zenmetsu Daisakusen (PS2)
18. Burnout Paradise (PS3)
19. L: The Prologue to Death Note: Rasen no Wana (DS)
20. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)
21. Devil May Cry 4 (PS3)
22. Mobile Suit Gundam: Giren no Yabou - Axis no Kyoui ()
23. Last Escort 2: Shiya no Amai Ira (PS2)
24. NiGHTS into Dreams (PS2)
25. Naruto Shippuuden: Dairansen! Kage Bunsen Emaki (DS)
26. Hisshou Pachinko*Pachi-Slot Kouryoku Series DS Vol. 1: Shinseiki Evangelion - Magokoro o, Kimi ni (DS)
27. Mario Kart DS (DS)
28. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS)
29. Populous DS (DS)
30. World Soccer Winning Eleven: Ubiquitous Evolution 2008 (PSP)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles