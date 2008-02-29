Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

It would appear that Super Smash Bros. Brawl adoration hasn't begun to ebb in Nintendo's homeland, with the Wii fighter pushing another 78,000 copies to Japanese consumers last week. It fought off a dozen newcomers to the Media Create chart, including USA and Australia's very own BioShock. So happy to see a homegrown hero move a respectable 18,000 units over there.

Elsewhere in this week's chart, we see that the PlayStation 2 NiGHTS Into Dreams re-release didn't find many fans and that the kids still love themselves some Musou. For the rest of the top thirty for February 18 to 24, make the jump.

01. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii) - 78,000 / 1,291,000

02. Etrian Odyssey II: Shoou no Seihai (DS) - 69,000 / NEW

03. Wii Fit (Wii) - 62,000 / 1,546,000

04. Musou Orochi (PSP) - 47,000 / NEW

05. Harvest Moon: Kira Kira Taiyou to Nakama Tachi (DS) - 45,000 / NEW

06. Winning Eleven Play Maker 2008 (Wii) - 36,000 / NEW

07. Lost Planet: Extreme Condition (PS3) - 23,000 / NEW

08. Bioshock (Xbox 360) - 18,000 / NEW

09. Wii Sports (Wii) - 17,000 / 2,798,000

10. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (DS) - 15,000 / 236,000

11. Family Ski (Wii)

12. Wii Play (Wii)

13. Tokimeki Memorial: Girl's Side 2nd Season (DS)

14. Mario Party DS (DS)

15. Poison Pink (PS2)

16. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP)

17. Pachinko Kamen Rider: Shocker Zenmetsu Daisakusen (PS2)

18. Burnout Paradise (PS3)

19. L: The Prologue to Death Note: Rasen no Wana (DS)

20. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

21. Devil May Cry 4 (PS3)

22. Mobile Suit Gundam: Giren no Yabou - Axis no Kyoui ()

23. Last Escort 2: Shiya no Amai Ira (PS2)

24. NiGHTS into Dreams (PS2)

25. Naruto Shippuuden: Dairansen! Kage Bunsen Emaki (DS)

26. Hisshou Pachinko*Pachi-Slot Kouryoku Series DS Vol. 1: Shinseiki Evangelion - Magokoro o, Kimi ni (DS)

27. Mario Kart DS (DS)

28. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS)

29. Populous DS (DS)

30. World Soccer Winning Eleven: Ubiquitous Evolution 2008 (PSP)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]