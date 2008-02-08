The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sims 2 FreeTime Soundtrack Announced

I posted the music video for the Simlish mix of Natasha Bedingfield's Pocketful of Sunshine a bit earlier today. Now Electronic Arts has released the full soundtrack for their upcoming FreeTime expansion pack which includes Simlish mixes recordings of Bedingfield, They Might Be Giants and Fire Flies. Hit the jump for the full press release and entire soundtrack credits.

