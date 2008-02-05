SingStar 90s Arrives In The US Late, But Better

My love-hate relationship with this game is, if you're a regular reader, well-documented on this site. Most SingStars, I hate. But the PS2's SingStar 90s? I...well, "love" is too strong a word, but I have played it, on more than one occasion (who am I to resist Technotronic?). And I was playing it last August, when it was released in Europe and Australia. Deciding late is better than never, Sony will be releasing the game in the US on March 18, with a number of changes made to the tracklist. Gone from the PAL version are EMF, All-Saints, the B-52s and Lisa Loeb, and in come Colour Me Badd, En Vogue, Hootie & the Blowfish, Santana (with Rob Thomas) and - amazingly - Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" and Nirvana's "Lithium".