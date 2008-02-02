The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

SingStar Warbles Its Way To The US In May

singstarcover.jpg SingStar for the PS3 was released in Europe and Australia in December. In the US, though? Still no sign of it. Don't worry. You're not missing much. Despite a recent SingStore update, the game's promised roster of "hundreds" of songs is nowhere near being realised, and those that are on offer are mostly rubbish. That may well have changed by the time the game's released in the US, however, with SCEE today announcing it'll be arriving in the States in May, giving the London Studios team plenty of time to get some Bon Jovi and REO Speedwagon into the lineup.
