SingStore Actually Updated (Again!)

Still waiting on those "hundreds of songs", but Sony promised a SingStore update on February 6, and an update is what we've received. Only seven tracks are on offer, mind, but that seven includes MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This". Oh, and "Greatest Love of All" as well, though sadly, it's the Whitney Houston version. Busting out the Randy Watson version will get you zero points. Don't ask me how I know that...

February 6 SingStore Update:

Doves: Black & White Town

Editors: Munich

Bryan Ferry: Let's Stick Together

Whitney Houston: Greatest Love of All

Marillion: Incommunicado

MC Hammer: U Can't Touch This

UB40: Red Red Wine