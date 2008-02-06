SingStore Actually Updated (Again!)

Still waiting on those "hundreds of songs", but Sony promised a SingStore update on February 6, and an update is what we've received. Only seven tracks are on offer, mind, but that seven includes MC Hammer's "U Can't Touch This". Oh, and "Greatest Love of All" as well, though sadly, it's the Whitney Houston version. Busting out the Randy Watson version will get you zero points. Don't ask me how I know that...
February 6 SingStore Update:
Doves: Black & White Town
Editors: Munich
Bryan Ferry: Let's Stick Together
Whitney Houston: Greatest Love of All
Marillion: Incommunicado
MC Hammer: U Can't Touch This
UB40: Red Red Wine
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink