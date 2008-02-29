SingStore Updates Continue To Suck

Oh, PS3 SingStar, how are you managing to blow such a sure thing? Since the game's launch late last year it's been a shell of an experience, with a crummy, limited tracklist making it a poor relation to the PS2's varied and expansive libraries. In an effort to remedy this, Sony have been trying a little harder to update the game's online SingStore recently, and will on March 7 continue this with a massive update, featuring 67 "new" songs. I say "new", though, because they're not new at all: most (might even be all) songs are already featured on the PS2 versions of the game.

Pity, that. Was really hoping for something new, and if not new, then at least varied. Ah well. Better luck next time, eh Sony?

Aha: The Sun Always Shines On TV

Alice Cooper: Poison

Big Brovaz: Nu-Flow

Billy Joel: Uptown Girl

Blu Cantrell: Hit 'Em Up Style (Oops!)

Blur: End of a Century

Britney Spears: Baby One More Time

Coldplay: Speed Of Sound

Crash Test Dummies: Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm

David Bowie: Heroes

Dragon: April Sun In Cuba

Elvira Nickolaisen: Egypt Song

End Of Fashion: Oh Yeah

Fairground Attraction: Perfect

Feeder: Buck Rogers

Five: Keep On Movin'

Jamelia: Superstar

Jamelia: Stop

Joy Division: Love Will Tear Us Apart

Lemar: It's Not That Easy

Lordi: Hard Rock Hallelujah

Maria Mena: My Lullaby

Maxïmo Park: Graffiti

Maxïmo Park: Going Missing

Natalie Imbruglia: Torn

opus X: loving you girl

Paddy Casey: Saints and Sinners

Paddy Casey: Whatever Gets You True

Reamonn: Supergirl

Roachford: Only To Be With You

Rooster: Come Get Some

Roxy Music: Love Is The Drug

Shannon Noll: What About Me

Spice Girls: Wannabe

Spice Girls: Who Do You Think You Are?

Steps: Deeper Shade of Blue

Stereophonics: Dakota

Stereophonics: The Bartender And The Thief

The Darkness: I Believe In A Thing Called Love

The Hoosiers: Goodbye Mr A

The Screaming Jets: Better

The Thrills: One Horse Town

The Thrills: Santa Cruz (You're Not That Far)

The Undertones: Teenage Kicks

Trio Rio: New York, Rio, Tokyo

Whitney Houston: I Want To Dance With Somebody

Clueso: Kein Bock Zu Geh'n

Die Fantastischen Vier: Geboren

Laith Al-Deen: Leb Den Tag

Laith Al-Deen: Bilder von Dir

MIA.: Tanz Der Moleküle

Pur: Abenteuerland

Revolverheld: Ich werd' die Welt verändern

Revolverheld: Mit Dir Chilln

Alexia: Egoista

Alexia: Da Grande

Daniele Silvestri: Salirò

Fiorello: Viviere A Color

Litfiba: El Diablo

Loredana Berte: Il Mare D'Inverno

Luca Di Risio: Calma e sanguefreddo

Paola & Chiara: Blu

Jan Eggum: På'an igjen

Kaptein Sabeltann: Vi seiler vår egen sjø

Philip and Sandra: Sommerflørt

Gloria Estefan: Hoy

Pereza: Pienso En Aquella Tarde

March 7th SingStore Update [Three Speech]