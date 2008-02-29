SingStore Updates Continue To Suck

Oh, PS3 SingStar, how are you managing to blow such a sure thing? Since the game's launch late last year it's been a shell of an experience, with a crummy, limited tracklist making it a poor relation to the PS2's varied and expansive libraries. In an effort to remedy this, Sony have been trying a little harder to update the game's online SingStore recently, and will on March 7 continue this with a massive update, featuring 67 "new" songs. I say "new", though, because they're not new at all: most (might even be all) songs are already featured on the PS2 versions of the game.
Pity, that. Was really hoping for something new, and if not new, then at least varied. Ah well. Better luck next time, eh Sony?
Aha: The Sun Always Shines On TV
Alice Cooper: Poison
Big Brovaz: Nu-Flow
Billy Joel: Uptown Girl
Blu Cantrell: Hit 'Em Up Style (Oops!)
Blur: End of a Century
Britney Spears: Baby One More Time
Coldplay: Speed Of Sound
Crash Test Dummies: Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm
David Bowie: Heroes
Dragon: April Sun In Cuba
Elvira Nickolaisen: Egypt Song
End Of Fashion: Oh Yeah
Fairground Attraction: Perfect
Feeder: Buck Rogers
Five: Keep On Movin'
Jamelia: Superstar
Jamelia: Stop
Joy Division: Love Will Tear Us Apart
Lemar: It's Not That Easy
Lordi: Hard Rock Hallelujah
Maria Mena: My Lullaby
Maxïmo Park: Graffiti
Maxïmo Park: Going Missing
Natalie Imbruglia: Torn
opus X: loving you girl
Paddy Casey: Saints and Sinners
Paddy Casey: Whatever Gets You True
Reamonn: Supergirl
Roachford: Only To Be With You
Rooster: Come Get Some
Roxy Music: Love Is The Drug
Shannon Noll: What About Me
Spice Girls: Wannabe
Spice Girls: Who Do You Think You Are?
Steps: Deeper Shade of Blue
Stereophonics: Dakota
Stereophonics: The Bartender And The Thief
The Darkness: I Believe In A Thing Called Love
The Hoosiers: Goodbye Mr A
The Screaming Jets: Better
The Thrills: One Horse Town
The Thrills: Santa Cruz (You're Not That Far)
The Undertones: Teenage Kicks
Trio Rio: New York, Rio, Tokyo
Whitney Houston: I Want To Dance With Somebody
Clueso: Kein Bock Zu Geh'n
Die Fantastischen Vier: Geboren
Laith Al-Deen: Leb Den Tag
Laith Al-Deen: Bilder von Dir
MIA.: Tanz Der Moleküle
Pur: Abenteuerland
Revolverheld: Ich werd' die Welt verändern
Revolverheld: Mit Dir Chilln
Alexia: Egoista
Alexia: Da Grande
Daniele Silvestri: Salirò
Fiorello: Viviere A Color
Litfiba: El Diablo
Loredana Berte: Il Mare D'Inverno
Luca Di Risio: Calma e sanguefreddo
Paola & Chiara: Blu
Jan Eggum: På'an igjen
Kaptein Sabeltann: Vi seiler vår egen sjø
Philip and Sandra: Sommerflørt
Gloria Estefan: Hoy
Pereza: Pienso En Aquella Tarde
March 7th SingStore Update [Three Speech]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink